Three historic Black cemeteries in Richmond will now be under city ownership following a unanimous council vote this week. Why it matters: The move allows the sites to be protected and preserved after the foundation overseeing them mysteriously dissolved nearly two years ago, leaving their future uncertain.

The big picture: An estimated tens of thousands of free and formerly enslaved people are buried across the 76 acres of land that make up East End, Evergreen and Forest View cemeteries.

These include prominent Black Richmonders like civil rights leader Maggie L. Walker and John Mitchell Jr., the Richmond Planet editor who fought against lynch mobs in the South.

Other graves are unmarked.

Yes, but: Black cemeteries in Richmond — and Virginia — have fallen into disrepair after decades of neglect.

Cleaning them up and recording their history has largely fallen to volunteer groups.

State lawmakers have sought public funding to help restore them, using East End and Evergreen as "test cases," reported the Times-Dispatch.

But Enrichmond, the foundation in charge of maintaining the lands, became swept up in criticism over its lack of care and transparency in restoration efforts.

That led the city to pull $75,000 in funding to it and call for an investigation once it collapsed.

Between the lines: The money entrusted to the foundation for preservation is still unaccounted for.