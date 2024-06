Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals Richmond is younger than the overall U.S. population for the first time in at least a decade. By the numbers: Richmond's median age was 38.7 in 2022 compared to the U.S.' 39, per the latest census data.

The city has slightly aged since 2012, when the median age was 38.2.

And we're older than Atlanta (37.3), Texas' major cities (all around 35) and Salt Lake City (34).

Yes, but: We're still more youthful than residents in cities like Miami (42.1), San Francisco (40.6) and Boston (39.5) and roughly the same age as D.C. and Chicago.

Sabrina's thought bubble: Are all the people in their 30s in Richmond hiding in their homes? Because why do college kids think I'm on the verge of retirement when I tell them I'm in my mid-20s?