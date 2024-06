Virginia's barbecue claim to fame is back in the spotlight and getting national airtime thanks to a new series, "Chasing Flavor," now streaming on Max. Why it matters: Southern barbecue as we know it was invented in Virginia, but its Old Dominion inception has been largely ignored, likely because the Carolinians have simply marketed it better.

Also largely overlooked in barbecue history: the enslaved people who were the original pitmasters.

Zoom in: "Chasing Flavor" dropped all six episodes on Max this month, including Episode 6, which is dedicated exclusively to barbecue — its history and origins in Virginia and the enslaved people who perfected the cooking method that would create one of America's most celebrated cuisines.

Debra Freeman, the Richmond-based food historian and Style Weekly food editor who for years has been attempting to set the barbecue history record straight, is also featured in the episode.

Also in the episode: Richmonder Joshua Fitzwater and Virginia pitmasters Alex Bazemore and William Moore, all of whom cooked up four hogs over two 12-hour days at Big House Farm in Chesapeake in 2021, Style reports.

What they're saying: "This is the first national show to recognize that Virginia is the home of American barbecue," Freeman told Style.

"Chasing Flavor" is still streaming, but if you're looking to skip the TV and just dive-in to Virginia 'cue, Freeman told Axios last year Redemption BBQ in Short Pump and The Original Ronnie's BBQ in Varina are the best bets.