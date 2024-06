SNAP recipients will be able to shop at an online-only grocery store for the first time starting Monday. Why it matters: Richmond has the third-most SNAP recipients in the state. Limited access to grocery stores — and to transportation to get there — has been a consistent barrier to food security, which is heavily tied to health outcomes.

Zoom in: Nearly 30% of Richmond has low access to a grocery store — a gap that has historically impacted Southside, Northside and the East End, where poverty rates are highest — per a map analysis from Feed Virginia.

The map also shows that most of the SNAP-accepting retailers in Richmond are smaller markets, gas stations and convenience stores, which aren't guaranteed to have the most nutritional food options.

Driving the news: The change stems from Thrive Market now accepting SNAP EBT payments, aka food stamps, nationwide and making its annual $60 membership free for SNAP recipients, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

By the numbers: This will affect the more than 886,000 Virginians, or roughly 10% of the state, who participate in SNAP, according to a January report from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

In Richmond, it's 38,553 residents.

Henrico has the fourth-highest participation in the state with 38,049 people.

Between the lines: While the digital divide exists, 76% of people with low incomes have at least a smartphone, per the Pew Research Center.