Richmond's mail delivery problem is so bad that the city's elections office is asking voters not to send their absentee ballots through the U.S. Postal Service. Why it matters: The pervasive mail issues happening during a presidential election and ahead of primaries next Tuesday "represent a fundamental threat to our democracy," says General Registrar Keith Balmer.

What they're saying: Put your absentee ballot in one of the following three drop boxes in Richmond, located at the early voting locations, instead.

City Hall.

Hickory Hill Community Center.

Office of Elections.

Zoom in: Early voting for the presidential nominees ends on Saturday at 5pm.

If you haven't received a requested ballot or worry it won't arrive in time to vote for presidential nominees, the registrar advises going to one of the above early voting locations.

Residents can also choose to vote on election day at their polling place.

State of play: The USPS has repeatedly refused to show up to town halls about their delivery failures, including one last week where Balmer delivered his statement, which the elections office posted on X Monday.

This comes after local officials learned that hundreds of cancer test samples were deemed unusable due to postal delays last month.

Other residents have said they're racking up credit card late fees, missing out on checks and risking their water being cut off due to undelivered payments.

What's next: The city's registrar says there will soon be a "strong advocacy" for using the drop boxes to submit ballots for the presidential election in November.