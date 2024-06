Share on email (opens in new window)

A PGA TOUR Superstore is opening in Short Pump on Saturday. Why it matters: Richmonders love a good super-sized store — remember the excited frenzy when we got a Container Store? — and it's the area's first.

The only other location in Virginia is in Fairfax, nearly two hours away.

Details: The 30,200-square-foot building will house three practice bays, three simulators and an 800-foot putting green, per a release.

That's in addition to the golf, tennis and pickleball equipment and apparel the chain is known for selling.

The store is giving away $30,000 in giveaways, including full sets of irons and drivers, to the first guests in line. People at other locations, like Raleigh's, camped out days ahead of the opening.

The company is also donating $15,000 to First Tee Greater Richmond, which introduces golf to kids.

Location: Look for it in the former Office Max spot near Short Pump Mall at 10941 W. Broad St.