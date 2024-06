Share on email (opens in new window)

Axios Visual Journalist Simran here, reflecting on a visit to FREEPLAY!, an art exhibition at Iridian Gallery inside Diversity Richmond. What's happening: FREEPLAY! is Richmond's first queer video game exhibit.

From a giant hot pink "Gayme Boy Color" to a "Tama Girl" tamagotchi, the showcase features nine playable games with custom arcade cabinets.

Behind the scenes: The exhibition aims to subvert the conventional exhibit submission process, curator MeeNa Ko tells Axios.

Through the cost of submitting work and expectations around an artist's formal background, the gallery submission process can be rooted in racist and classist ways of thinking.

By funding many initial costs of sharing one's work and inviting people from a range of skill backgrounds, the organizers made FREE PLAY! more approachable to artists.

My thought bubble: My heart fluttered at the exhibit's playful expressions of queerness. My friends and I felt seen in the games' narratives about first crushes, growing up and navigating identities.

Spaces that center artists from historically excluded communities matter.

(I would also like a hot pink "Gayme Boy Color.")

What's next: The (free!) show has been extended until March 8.

The team will also design and share a zine about the exhibit and the artists.

Ko says, "There's definitely plans to have FREEPLAY! again next year."

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note the exhibition is at Diversity Richmond, not Diversity Thrift.