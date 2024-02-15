3 new restaurants to try in Richmond this February

Just in time for the weekend, there are three new restaurants to check out in town.

Fogo de Chão, a high-end Brazilian steakhouse chain out of Brazil, opened its first Richond location Monday at 11221 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village in Short Pump.

Churrasco (grilled meat) and the live preparation of it is the centerpiece of the new restaurant with the dining room built around it.

And diners will find plenty of meat on the menu. There are more than a dozen options on it and all can be sampled with the Traditional Churrasco Experience for $63.50 a person.

That price point includes access to the Market Table (basically a very fancy salad bar that also has charcuterie, cheeses and more meats). Or pick one cut for $39, which also includes the bar, or just order the bar for $36.

Fogo is now open daily for lunch, dinner, delivery and weekend brunch.

The Hive Bar & Grill is up and running in the former Saison spot at 23 W. Marshall St. in Jackson Ward, as is the Hive Market next door, Richmond Mag reports.

On the market side, folks will find a fried chicken biscuit, fried catfish and simple but delicious sides, daily 7am-6pm with breakfast served until 10.

The adjacent restaurant in the Saison spot is serving dinner nightly with entrees like Thai-barbecue lamb chops, Peruvian half chicken and Cajun pasta.

Gather & Hem, an Instagrammable cocktail lounge with small plates and some entrees, is now open in the Richmond Hilton at 501 E. Broad St. (That's the former Miller & Rhoads Department Store building).