Federal Judge says "Black drivers have a problem in Richmond"

Richmond police stop Black drivers at a significantly higher rate than white drivers.

That's according to a federal judge who found in Richmond a "disgraceful disparity in enforcement of traffic laws, with Black drivers getting the short end of the stick," the Times-Dispatch's Luca Powell reports.

Why it matters: Virginia passed legislation in 2020 aimed at reducing instances of racial profiling and disparities in traffic stops, yet they seem to persist throughout the state and in Richmond.

What's happening: U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr. made the ruling earlier this week in a motion to dismiss the case against Keith Rodney Moore, a Black man who was pulled over in Highland Park in December 2020.

Moore had a prior felony conviction, fled the scene, was caught and found to illegally have a gun in his car, for which he was arrested.

Yes, but: Moore's lawyer argued he shouldn't have been pulled over to begin with and was only stopped because he is Black.

His defense included six months of RPD traffic stop data, which Virginia police departments have been required to submit since 2020 as part of the Community Policing Act

The data for the last six months of 2020 showed Richmond police stopped Black drivers at more than five times the rate it stopped white drivers.

By the numbers: Between July 2020 and Dec. 5, 2020, when Moore was arrested, 77% of drivers stopped by Richmond police were Black and 15% were white.

Richmond's demographics in 2020 were 46% white and 45% Black.

Additionally, Richmond officers were "far more likely" to search Black drivers and their cars than white drivers. Black drivers were 12.67 times more likely to be arrested as a result of the stop, according to evidence in the case, per the ruling.

What they're saying: "Black drivers have a problem in Richmond, Virginia," Gibney wrote. He added in his ruling that data indicates the issue is statewide and shows a "remarkable record of picking on Black drivers."

"One would think that Virginia's citizens would cry out in protest over this situation, but they don't."

The other side: Richmond police Chief Rick Edwards, who started in his post in October 2022, strenuously pushed back on the opinion, per the RTD.