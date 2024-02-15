1 hour ago - News

Federal Judge says "Black drivers have a problem in Richmond"

headshot
Photo illustration of a Richmond Police cruiser with lines radiating from it.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Ryan M. Kelley/AFP via Getty Images

Richmond police stop Black drivers at a significantly higher rate than white drivers.

  • That's according to a federal judge who found in Richmond a "disgraceful disparity in enforcement of traffic laws, with Black drivers getting the short end of the stick," the Times-Dispatch's Luca Powell reports.

Why it matters: Virginia passed legislation in 2020 aimed at reducing instances of racial profiling and disparities in traffic stops, yet they seem to persist throughout the state and in Richmond.

What's happening: U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr. made the ruling earlier this week in a motion to dismiss the case against Keith Rodney Moore, a Black man who was pulled over in Highland Park in December 2020.

  • Moore had a prior felony conviction, fled the scene, was caught and found to illegally have a gun in his car, for which he was arrested.

Yes, but: Moore's lawyer argued he shouldn't have been pulled over to begin with and was only stopped because he is Black.

  • His defense included six months of RPD traffic stop data, which Virginia police departments have been required to submit since 2020 as part of the Community Policing Act
  • The data for the last six months of 2020 showed Richmond police stopped Black drivers at more than five times the rate it stopped white drivers.

By the numbers: Between July 2020 and Dec. 5, 2020, when Moore was arrested, 77% of drivers stopped by Richmond police were Black and 15% were white.

  • Richmond's demographics in 2020 were 46% white and 45% Black.
  • Additionally, Richmond officers were "far more likely" to search Black drivers and their cars than white drivers. Black drivers were 12.67 times more likely to be arrested as a result of the stop, according to evidence in the case, per the ruling.

What they're saying: "Black drivers have a problem in Richmond, Virginia," Gibney wrote. He added in his ruling that data indicates the issue is statewide and shows a "remarkable record of picking on Black drivers."

  • "One would think that Virginia's citizens would cry out in protest over this situation, but they don't."

The other side: Richmond police Chief Rick Edwards, who started in his post in October 2022, strenuously pushed back on the opinion, per the RTD.

  • "The Richmond Police Department does not stop motorists based on race," Edwards wrote in a statement to the paper.
  • And data pulled by the paper to show a broader traffic stop period (July 1, 2020-September 30, 2023) found smaller racial disparities in stops: 61% of drivers stopped by RPD were Black and 31% white.
  • Edwards added that he has a "deep and long-lasting commitment to protecting the citizens of Richmond and doing so in a manner that is professional, fair and impartial."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more