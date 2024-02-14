A study says "romance is dead in Richmond" due to windy Februarys
If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, Cupid will have a difficult time finding you in town.
What's happening: Richmond ranks dead last on The Matchmaking Company's ranking of cities where Cupid is "most likely to thrive."
Zoom in: High February winds that could throw Cupid off his path, too few day cares (because Cupid is baby 🤷🏻♀️) and a low percentage of single people (26.6%) are among the reasons Richmond is a terrible town for Cupid to hit his mark, per the study.
- 😢 Richmond also ranked low for the number of candy stores and archery ranges per capita.
Why it matters: Trying to survive windy Februarys is bad enough, the least the universe could do is blow an acceptable suitor into our paths.
Yes, but: If you're determined to meet someone, take a roadtrip. The questionable study found Virginia Beach has the third highest percentage of singles in the nation ( 45.3%!).
Or, check out some of these upcoming events perfect for singles looking to mingle:
- The Drake Prom, Wednesday at CNRT (318 W. Broad St.) at 7pm. Tickets are $20 for the Drake-themed event.
- Queer Speed Dating, Wednesday at Gold Lion in Manchester, 6-8pm. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door.
- More Speed Dating, Saturday at Hatch Local, 7-9pm. Free.
