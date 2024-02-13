A documentary with Richmond roots is headed to Netflix

A documentary about a Richmond-based daddy-daughter dance program was picked up by Netflix after racking up awards at the Sundance Film Festival.

Driving the news: "Daughters," a film that follows four young girls as they prepare for a dance with their incarcerated fathers, will be available "soon" on Netflix, according to a release last week from the streaming service.

The doc premiered at Sundance late last month and received both the "Festival Favorite" and Audience awards.

Why it matters: "Daughters" was co-directed by Richmonder Angela Patton, who founded the "Date With Dad" dance program under the umbrella of her Richmond-based Girls For a Change nonprofit.

Zoom in: While the documentary follows the four girls visiting their incarcerated fathers in D.C., the initiative began in Richmond in the city jail in 2012.

Flashback: Patton's nonprofit launched the first Date with Dad dance as part of the organization's broader mission to empower young Black Richmond girls.

The initial dance had nothing to do with incarcerated fathers, but when some of the girls couldn't participate because their fathers were in jail, they wrote to the Richmond sheriff and pitched their idea: a dance that included deserving inmates.

Then-Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody agreed, and what followed was a tradition aimed at father-daughter bonding, but that ultimately helped the daughters, mothers and fathers begin to heal.

Ultimately, the annual dance, like the film, served as "both a reunion and a reckoning," as Variety put in its review.