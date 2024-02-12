Share on email (opens in new window)

Rockett's Landing could soon have a new riverside development.

The big picture: What it'll be is up in the air.

But the city's Planning Commission approved a rezoning request last week that would allow for an up-to-12-story, mixed-use building for residential and commercial use, according to the Times-Dispatch.

The zoning would require a "walkable, transit-oriented" expansion, which makes sense due to its proximity to the Virginia Capital Trail.

Details: The 3-acre property is at 4400 E. Main St. and 4500 Old Main St. alongside the James River and the Boathouse.

The land currently runs through volleyball courts, access to the marina and an empty two-story building.

Worth noting: City staff said the views from Libby Hill Park will not be affected.

What's next: City Council has to approve the measure.