New riverside development headed for Rocketts Landing

Illustration of a construction crane lifting another crane, which is lifting another crane, which is lifting another crane.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Rockett's Landing could soon have a new riverside development.

The big picture: What it'll be is up in the air.

  • But the city's Planning Commission approved a rezoning request last week that would allow for an up-to-12-story, mixed-use building for residential and commercial use, according to the Times-Dispatch.
  • The zoning would require a "walkable, transit-oriented" expansion, which makes sense due to its proximity to the Virginia Capital Trail.

Details: The 3-acre property is at 4400 E. Main St. and 4500 Old Main St. alongside the James River and the Boathouse.

  • The land currently runs through volleyball courts, access to the marina and an empty two-story building.

Worth noting: City staff said the views from Libby Hill Park will not be affected.

What's next: City Council has to approve the measure.

