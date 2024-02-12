2 hours ago - News
New riverside development headed for Rocketts Landing
Rockett's Landing could soon have a new riverside development.
The big picture: What it'll be is up in the air.
- But the city's Planning Commission approved a rezoning request last week that would allow for an up-to-12-story, mixed-use building for residential and commercial use, according to the Times-Dispatch.
- The zoning would require a "walkable, transit-oriented" expansion, which makes sense due to its proximity to the Virginia Capital Trail.
Details: The 3-acre property is at 4400 E. Main St. and 4500 Old Main St. alongside the James River and the Boathouse.
- The land currently runs through volleyball courts, access to the marina and an empty two-story building.
Worth noting: City staff said the views from Libby Hill Park will not be affected.
What's next: City Council has to approve the measure.
