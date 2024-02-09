50 mins ago - News

Charted: Virginia's sport betting handles in 2023

headshot
Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia's sports betting handle — the amount gamblers wager both online and in person — reached $5.6 billion last year.

Be smart: Temptation will be high during Sunday's Super Bowl.

  • Set a budget, know the odds and bet cautiously, the state's Council on Problem Gambling recommends.

The American Gambling Association estimates a record-shattering $23.1 billion will be bet on this year's Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year, the group predicted.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more