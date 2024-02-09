50 mins ago - News
Charted: Virginia's sport betting handles in 2023
Virginia's sports betting handle — the amount gamblers wager both online and in person — reached $5.6 billion last year.
- That resulted in the state receiving nearly $505 million in sports betting revenue last year.
- And it's up from the $4.9 billion Virginians wagered in 2022.
Be smart: Temptation will be high during Sunday's Super Bowl.
- Set a budget, know the odds and bet cautiously, the state's Council on Problem Gambling recommends.
The American Gambling Association estimates a record-shattering $23.1 billion will be bet on this year's Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year, the group predicted.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.