Charted: Virginia's sport betting handles in 2023

Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia's sports betting handle — the amount gamblers wager both online and in person — reached $5.6 billion last year.

That resulted in the state receiving nearly $505 million in sports betting revenue last year.

And it's up from the $4.9 billion Virginians wagered in 2022.

Be smart: Temptation will be high during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Set a budget, know the odds and bet cautiously, the state's Council on Problem Gambling recommends.

The American Gambling Association estimates a record-shattering $23.1 billion will be bet on this year's Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year, the group predicted.