Where to watch the Super Bowl in Richmond

This year's Super Bowl is shaping up to be for the history books.

What's happening: Surveys indicate Super Bowl LVIII could be the most-watched in history; sports betting will likely smash records; and beauty and health food brands are snapping ad spots at unprecedented rates.

It's all thanks in large part to Taylor Swift, whose BF apparently plays football.

Why it matters: Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, takes on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30pm Sunday.

And in celebration of Swiftie Bowl (and the traditional Super Bowl), we rounded up some of the coolest local watch parties popping off this weekend:

🌮 Cabo Fish Taco in Scott's Addition will have all-you-can-eat appetizers, plus a taco bar and happy hour drink specials.

The party is from 6-11pm and $20 (advance tickets) gets you access to the buffet.

🍻 Rams House in the Fan has the pre-game party you won't want to miss: an inaugural annual beer pong tournament.

The tourney starts at 4pm (with a gift card prize to the winner) and the game will be on after. Players get a round of pilsner for free; DM them to sign up.

🍏 Buskey Cider in Scott's Addition is going all-in on Taylor Swift with a Swiftie Bowl Party.

There will be Swiftie-named ciders, a Taylor costume, friendship bracelet making and a Swift-themed photo stand. Oh yeah, and there'll also be some sportsball up on a projector screen. 6:30pm. Free.

🎳 River City Roll will have the game on the big screen, plus $10 pitchers or $20 with a pizza.

If you're looking to stay home, The Veil has us late planners covered with pre-orders that we're still open as-of press time: