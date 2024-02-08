Where to watch the Super Bowl in Richmond
This year's Super Bowl is shaping up to be for the history books.
What's happening: Surveys indicate Super Bowl LVIII could be the most-watched in history; sports betting will likely smash records; and beauty and health food brands are snapping ad spots at unprecedented rates.
- It's all thanks in large part to Taylor Swift, whose BF apparently plays football.
Why it matters: Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, takes on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30pm Sunday.
And in celebration of Swiftie Bowl (and the traditional Super Bowl), we rounded up some of the coolest local watch parties popping off this weekend:
🌮 Cabo Fish Taco in Scott's Addition will have all-you-can-eat appetizers, plus a taco bar and happy hour drink specials.
- The party is from 6-11pm and $20 (advance tickets) gets you access to the buffet.
🍻 Rams House in the Fan has the pre-game party you won't want to miss: an inaugural annual beer pong tournament.
- The tourney starts at 4pm (with a gift card prize to the winner) and the game will be on after. Players get a round of pilsner for free; DM them to sign up.
🍏 Buskey Cider in Scott's Addition is going all-in on Taylor Swift with a Swiftie Bowl Party.
- There will be Swiftie-named ciders, a Taylor costume, friendship bracelet making and a Swift-themed photo stand. Oh yeah, and there'll also be some sportsball up on a projector screen. 6:30pm. Free.
🎳 River City Roll will have the game on the big screen, plus $10 pitchers or $20 with a pizza.
If you're looking to stay home, The Veil has us late planners covered with pre-orders that we're still open as-of press time:
- The Chicken Party from Nokoribi (inside The Veil Scott's Addition): $55 gets you four spicy drums; six Togarashi-spiced wings and a pound of Karaage chicken nuggets, plus sides.
- Meanwhile, Yu Tu Mama in its Forest Hill brewery is still accepting orders for nacho, chops and quesadilla platters ($30-$100).
