East Fork Pottery to host exclusive Seconds pop-up event in Richmond

So many plates, so little time. Image: Courtesy of East Fork Pottery

East Fork Pottery, an Asheville, North Carolina-based pottery company co-founded by the great-grandson of artist Henri Matisse, is bringing a pop-up shop to Richmond this weekend.

Why it matters: East Fork has garnered a cult-like following — in part for its rustic stoneware mugs, plates, and other wares — and in part for its candid social media posts and commitment to paying its workers a living wage.

Plus, Richmond is one of only four cities in the nation to land a pop-up for its spring 2024 Seconds series.

What's happening: East Fork Seconds is popping up Saturday at Richmond's Na Nin warehouse at 3600 Douglasdale Road from 10am-3pm.

East Fork chose Richmond because of its big customer base here, the platemakers tell Axios.

What you'll find: Artisanal plates, bowls and other pottery that's "perfectly imperfect"(but still functional) for 30% off retail prices. Plus, East Fork will have some "seasonal surprises."

Na Nin will also offer some discounts on its apparel and vintage finds, and Sunday Bagel and Blanchard's Coffee will be there too.

The bottom line: It's the pottery event of the year (probably) and if you're into that, you won't want to miss it. (But if you do, they're headed up to D.C. next weekend.)