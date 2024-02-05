2 hours ago - News
Rent relief could come to Virginia
Help could be on the way for Virginians who rent.
What's happening: A pair of proposals are making their way through the state legislature that could offer meaningful relief for local renters.
Zoom in: House Bill 721 would let localities limit how much and how often landlords can increase monthly rent by creating "anti rent gouging" ordinances.
- If passed and adopted by localities, it would cap annual rent increases at 7% or tie it to the Consumer Price Index increases, whichever is less.
- It would require landlords give at least two months written notice for rent increases, limit rent increases to no more than one a year, and let local governments fine landlords who don't comply with any requirement.
A companion bill is also up for consideration in the Senate.
Meanwhile, two Richmond-area state lawmakers submitted an amendment to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget to create a monthly rental assistance pilot program, VPM reports.
- If approved, the program would set aside $100 million over the next two years to fund monthly rental help for 5,000 low-income Virginia families.
- The amendment is intended to help families with school-age kids who rent stay in their homes through the school year without academic interruption.
- The income requirements would be 50% or less of an area's median income.
