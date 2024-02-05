Rent relief could come to Virginia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Help could be on the way for Virginians who rent.

What's happening: A pair of proposals are making their way through the state legislature that could offer meaningful relief for local renters.

Zoom in: House Bill 721 would let localities limit how much and how often landlords can increase monthly rent by creating "anti rent gouging" ordinances.

If passed and adopted by localities, it would cap annual rent increases at 7% or tie it to the Consumer Price Index increases, whichever is less.

It would require landlords give at least two months written notice for rent increases, limit rent increases to no more than one a year, and let local governments fine landlords who don't comply with any requirement.

A companion bill is also up for consideration in the Senate.

Meanwhile, two Richmond-area state lawmakers submitted an amendment to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget to create a monthly rental assistance pilot program, VPM reports.