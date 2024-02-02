Virginia's push toward legal weed sales could include mandatory minimum sentences for those who sell without a license more than once.

What's happening: The addition, which cleared a Senate committee this week as part of the bill to establish a regulated market as early as next year, would penalize repeat unlicensed marijuana sales similarly to alcohol — as a Class 1 misdemeanor with at least 30 days in jail.

Why it matters: Some cannabis advocates, who pulled support for the bill over the change, say the legislature is failing to recognize how it could disparately impact Black Virginians.

By the numbers: A 2020 study from JLARC, the legislature's watchdog, found that the average conviction rate for marijuana offenses was 3.9 times higher for Black Virginians than white residents from 2010 to 2019.

Black people were also arrested at 3.5 times the rate for white people, per the study.

What they're saying: Treating unlicensed marijuana sales like alcohol disregards how differently marijuana is policed in Black and brown communities, Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, told lawmakers.

"This bill does not contain equity," Higgs Wise added. "This type of enforcement will continue to target people from staying out of this industry."

Catch up fast: Politicians have touted legalization of marijuana as a vehicle for reversing the disparate impact of marijuana enforcement on Black Virginians.

But there are already concerns from some cannabis advocates that Virginia's entry into a regulated market will leave out Black businesses.

The JLARC study noted that "relatively few" Black people have benefited from the commercialized marijuana markets in other states.

Worth noting: The change isn't slowing the bill down in the legislature, but more amendments are likely ahead, Greg Habeeb, a former Republican delegate and lobbyist for the Virginia Cannabis Association, tells Axios.