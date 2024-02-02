Where to ski 3 hours or less from Richmond
It's skiing and snowboarding season, and Virginia has plenty of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.
- Here are four places to ski within three hours from Richmond.
Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford
Distance from Richmond: ~101 miles; 1 hour 35 minutes.
Season: Now until March 10, 2024.
Rental rates: $39-$59 for ski and snowboard rentals.
Lift rates: $59-$149.
Number of runs: 26.
Slope status: Find the slope report here and get a live view from the mountain cams here.
Food & drink: Seven restaurants, serving up everything from casual to fine-dining options.
Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead and sail down the slopes for $34-$44 a session.
Massanutten Resort, Massanutten
Distance from Richmond: ~108 miles; 2 hours.
Season: Now until March 10, 2024.
Rental rates: $41-$75 for ski and snowboard rentals.
Lift rates: $45-$125.
Number of runs: 23.
Slope status: Find the slope report here.
Food & drink: More than seven restaurants (some seasonal-only) to help you refuel.
Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead and sail down the slopes for $26-$42 a session, or try the ice skating rink for $10-$15.
Bryce Resort, Basye
Distance from Richmond: ~165 miles; 2 hours, 35 minutes.
Season: Now until March 10, 2024.
Rental rates: $42-$60 for ski and snowboard rentals.
Lift rates: $52-$75.
Number of runs: 8.
Slope status: Find the slope report here.
Food & drink: There are three different options, including an outdoor bar and grill.
Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead for $35 a session, or try the ice skating rink for $15 an hour.
The Homestead, Hot Springs
Distance from Richmond: ~165 miles; 2 hours, 50 minutes.
Season: Now until March 2, 2024.
Rental rates: Not available.
Lift rates: $40-$75.
Number of runs: 4.
Slope status: Find the slope report here.
Food & drink: There are a total of 10 options located inside and around the resort.
Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead or try the ice skating rink (rates not available at press time).
