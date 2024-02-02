25 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to ski 3 hours or less from Richmond

It's skiing and snowboarding season, and Virginia has plenty of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

  • Here are four places to ski within three hours from Richmond.

Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford

Distance from Richmond: ~101 miles; 1 hour 35 minutes.

Season: Now until March 10, 2024.

Rental rates: $39-$59 for ski and snowboard rentals.

Lift rates: $59-$149.

Number of runs: 26.

Slope status: Find the slope report here and get a live view from the mountain cams here.

Food & drink: Seven restaurants, serving up everything from casual to fine-dining options.

Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead and sail down the slopes for $34-$44 a session.

Massanutten Resort, Massanutten

Distance from Richmond: ~108 miles; 2 hours.

Season: Now until March 10, 2024.

Rental rates: $41-$75 for ski and snowboard rentals.

Lift rates: $45-$125.

Number of runs: 23.

Slope status: Find the slope report here.

Food & drink: More than seven restaurants (some seasonal-only) to help you refuel.

Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead and sail down the slopes for $26-$42 a session, or try the ice skating rink for $10-$15.

Bryce Resort, Basye

Distance from Richmond: ~165 miles; 2 hours, 35 minutes.

Season: Now until March 10, 2024.

Rental rates: $42-$60 for ski and snowboard rentals.

Lift rates: $52-$75.

Number of runs: 8.

Slope status: Find the slope report here.

Food & drink: There are three different options, including an outdoor bar and grill.

Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead for $35 a session, or try the ice skating rink for $15 an hour.

The Homestead, Hot Springs

Distance from Richmond: ~165 miles; 2 hours, 50 minutes.

Season: Now until March 2, 2024.

Rental rates: Not available.

Lift rates: $40-$75.

Number of runs: 4.

Slope status: Find the slope report here.

Food & drink: There are a total of 10 options located inside and around the resort.

Prefer not to hit the slopes? Grab a tube instead or try the ice skating rink (rates not available at press time).

