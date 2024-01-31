Jane Cooper Johnson standing in front of the "Strides" sculpture unveiled Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of Bon Secours

At 12 years old, Daisy Jane Cooper — now Jane Cooper Johnson — was the first Black student at Richmond's Westhampton School in 1961, seven years after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling for school desegregation.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, Bon Secours and Thalhimer Realty Partners unveiled a 12-foot-tall sculpture commemorating Cooper Johnson's place in the racial integration of Richmond's public schools.

Cooper Johnson was also the first Black student at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Details: Located on the corners of Libbie and Patterson Avenue where the once all-white Westhampton School stood, "Strides" is a steel sculpture made up of two plus signs facing each other as a symbol of integration.

The goal, per a release, is for viewers to walk through the sculpture and sense the pressure Cooper Johnson felt on the first day of school.

Matt Lively and Tim Harper were the local artists behind the piece.

Flashback: Cooper Johnson attending Westhampton was a result of her mother, Elizabeth, being a plaintiff in a three-year-long federal lawsuit filed by legendary civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill Sr. in 1958.