Public libraries in the Richmond area are being reimagined

Chesterfield County has a brand new public library.

What's happening: The new Midlothian Library opens Wednesday after a year-and-a-half, $18 million build on the site where the former branch stood for more than 40 years.

Why it matters: It's the latest local library to undergo a major upgrade to better serve today's digital reader and 21st century library user.

Details: At 25,000 square feet, the new branch is around two-thirds larger than the old Midlo Library. It also offers:

A digital media center.

Outdoor reading garden, complete with an outdoor classroom for storytime.

Outdoor musical sculptures for kids.

Improved seating for lounging and reading.

And meeting spaces, plus a large community meeting room.

So many cozy chairs, so little time. Image: Courtesy of Chesterfield County

It's the county's first new library since its eco-friendly, LEED-certified Courthouse branch opened a decade ago, complete with an outdoor reading veranda and rainwater recycling system.

State of play: Chesterfield isn't the only locality upgrading its library. Henrico rolled out new and improved (and LEED-certified) branches at Libbie Mill and Varina in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The Varina branch boasts a computer lab with playpens attached to the desks for family-friendly working — and that had librarians across the world calling to copy when it opened, per the Washington Post.

Richmond Public Libraries landed a $900,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation last year for its existing Memory Lab, a space in its Main Library that allows users to digitize photos and VHS tapes and record oral histories.

With the grant, the library plans to expand the Memory Lab as a resource for locals, particularly through working with other Richmond cultural institutions to help Black Richmonders trace and record their history and genealogy, Virginia Mercury reported.

Kid's storytime will happen out here in nice weather. Image: Courtesy of Chesterfield County

The big picture: All the changes are a part of libraries staying relevant to the communities they serve — which has gone beyond simply lending books.

And there's evidence that it's working.

Despite budget fights and book-banning headlines, public library use is thriving, according to a 2022 state of U.S. public libraries report.

Community events, storytimes, public programming and free computers are among the services 21st century libraries offer that are helping drive libraries' popularity — but the biggest driver has been digital borrowing, the report found.

Check-outs of audio and e-books — and collections that have grown to meet the increased demand — have helped propel the resurgence in library borrowing.

By the numbers: While checkouts of regular books have been steadily declining, borrowing of digital items went up by 153.16% between 2013 and 2019, per the report.

Meanwhile, books accounted for 91% of public library collections in 2003; in 2019, books were 39% of the offerings, audio and e-books, 56%.

The bottom line: New, fancy libraries might just be here to stay.