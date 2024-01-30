Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A snapshot of Richmond's Raising Cane's location. Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's

Richmond has officially been blessed with a Raising Cane's.

Driving the news: Starting Tuesday, the popular fried chicken chain started in Louisiana will occupy a prime spot on Arthur Ashe in front of the Diamond — just in time for the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: It's the restaurant's first location in the city proper.

Plus, opening day comes with giveaways including:

Free Cane's for a year awarded to 20 customers registered between 8-9am.

Free brew from a coffee truck from 7:30-9:30am.

A beanie, T-shirt and free box combo on the next visit for the first 100 people to get a combo.

Details: Cane's is known for their buttery Texas toast and juicy chicken fingers dipped in their signature sauce.