Coming in hot: Richmond's first Raising Cane's
Richmond has officially been blessed with a Raising Cane's.
Driving the news: Starting Tuesday, the popular fried chicken chain started in Louisiana will occupy a prime spot on Arthur Ashe in front of the Diamond — just in time for the Super Bowl.
Why it matters: It's the restaurant's first location in the city proper.
Plus, opening day comes with giveaways including:
- Free Cane's for a year awarded to 20 customers registered between 8-9am.
- Free brew from a coffee truck from 7:30-9:30am.
- A beanie, T-shirt and free box combo on the next visit for the first 100 people to get a combo.
Details: Cane's is known for their buttery Texas toast and juicy chicken fingers dipped in their signature sauce.
- There was a much-loved location at VCU, but it closed last year, the Commonwealth Times reported.
- This location, which will create more than 100 jobs per a release, will have vintage Richmond Squirrels items and Arthur Ashe memorabilia as decoration.
- It'll be open daily from 10am to midnight and until 1am on weekends.
