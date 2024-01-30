1 hour ago - News

Coming in hot: Richmond's first Raising Cane's

headshot
A pic of Raising Cane's Richmond with a red sign that says "Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers" and Richmond in the left corner.

A snapshot of Richmond's Raising Cane's location. Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's

Richmond has officially been blessed with a Raising Cane's.

Driving the news: Starting Tuesday, the popular fried chicken chain started in Louisiana will occupy a prime spot on Arthur Ashe in front of the Diamond — just in time for the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: It's the restaurant's first location in the city proper.

Plus, opening day comes with giveaways including:

  • Free Cane's for a year awarded to 20 customers registered between 8-9am.
  • Free brew from a coffee truck from 7:30-9:30am.
  • A beanie, T-shirt and free box combo on the next visit for the first 100 people to get a combo.

Details: Cane's is known for their buttery Texas toast and juicy chicken fingers dipped in their signature sauce.

  • There was a much-loved location at VCU, but it closed last year, the Commonwealth Times reported.
  • This location, which will create more than 100 jobs per a release, will have vintage Richmond Squirrels items and Arthur Ashe memorabilia as decoration.
  • It'll be open daily from 10am to midnight and until 1am on weekends.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more