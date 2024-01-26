47 mins ago - Newcomers
We asked our readers to define Richmond in 2 words
Last week we asked you to describe Richmond in two words, building off a random tweet we saw and loved.
Some answers we got and loved:
- 🤤 Deliciously historical.
- 🐀 River rat.
- 🚙 Bad drivers.
- 👃 Weed smelling.
- 👖 Jeans anywhere.
- 🌉 Bridge bigots.
- 🖊️ Tattooed AF.
- 😂 Confederate Portland.
- 🥕 Diet Seattle.
- 👎 NoVa hating.
- 👨🎤 OG punks.
Our thought bubble: 👑 These were all great suggestions, but nobody sent in the obvious one, so we'll throw it out here and crown ourselves the winner: chicken bones.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.