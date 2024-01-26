47 mins ago - Newcomers

We asked our readers to define Richmond in 2 words

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Richmond skyline with word balloons filled with exclamation points popping up across it from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Last week we asked you to describe Richmond in two words, building off a random tweet we saw and loved.

Some answers we got and loved:

  • 🤤 Deliciously historical.
  • 🐀 River rat.
  • 🚙 Bad drivers.
  • 👃 Weed smelling.
  • 👖 Jeans anywhere.
  • 🌉 Bridge bigots.
  • 🖊️ Tattooed AF.
  • 😂 Confederate Portland.
  • 🥕 Diet Seattle.
  • 👎 NoVa hating.
  • 👨‍🎤 OG punks.

Our thought bubble: 👑 These were all great suggestions, but nobody sent in the obvious one, so we'll throw it out here and crown ourselves the winner: chicken bones.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more