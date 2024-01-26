We asked our readers to define Richmond in 2 words

Last week we asked you to describe Richmond in two words, building off a random tweet we saw and loved.

Some answers we got and loved:

🤤 Deliciously historical.

🐀 River rat.

🚙 Bad drivers.

👃 Weed smelling.

👖 Jeans anywhere.

🌉 Bridge bigots.

🖊️ Tattooed AF.

😂 Confederate Portland.

🥕 Diet Seattle.

👎 NoVa hating.

👨‍🎤 OG punks.

Our thought bubble: 👑 These were all great suggestions, but nobody sent in the obvious one, so we'll throw it out here and crown ourselves the winner: chicken bones.