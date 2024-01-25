18 mins ago - Things to Do

Vegan food week, ice cream making and more to do in Richmond this weekend

If you're vegan, thinking about going vegan, or just count yourself among the vegan curious, this is your week.

What's happening: Vegan Food Week, happening now through Sunday.

Why it matters: There are myriad health benefits from eliminating animal-derived products from your diet, even for a few days, according to experts and 91.7% of Netflix documentaries.

Details: Dozens of local restaurants are offering plant-based and/or vegan specials all week long for the annual event from Richmond-based Vegan Action.

Bonus picks: 🖼️ The 3rd Annual Intersecting History Museum Crawl & Community Conversation is this Sunday from 12-5pm.

  • Richmonders can visit area museums and hear stories about Virginia women of color. Museums include: American Civil War Museum, VMFA and the Virginia Holocaust Museum. Free.

⛲️ Lewis Ginter has half-price admission until Jan. 31.

🍨 Create-your-own ice cream flavor workshop at Sweet Wynns in Shockoe Slip.

  • They have events every weekend including this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $55.
