Richmond's new music venue officially has a name

Richmond's newest 7,500-seat riverfront amphitheater will be named — drumroll, please — Riverfront Amphitheater.

Why it matters: The official, albeit extremely predictable, name was revealed as the city broke ground on the site Wednesday — putting the venue on track to open in summer 2025.

What's new: Live Nation, one of the world's largest entertainment companies that manages musicians like Bad Bunny, Drake and Madonna, will be bringing "top touring artists" to the venue, per a release.

The venue is expected to host 30-ish shows per season and generate nearly $31 million per year of economic impact through visitor spending and operating expenses.

What they're saying: "We've wanted to bring more shows to Richmond for a long time, and this venue will expand the city's reputation as a great destination for live music," said Jordan Zachary, Live Nation's co-president of U.S. concerts, in a statement.

The big picture: Coran Capshaw, a Charlottesville music exec who manages Dave Matthews Band and Phish, first proposed the estimated $30 million project on the Tredegar hillside behind the Virginia War Memorial in the summer of 2022.

The plan, which includes the owners of the 4-acre site NewMarket Corp., was given the green light from City Council last June.

Richmond is partnering with Capshaw's Richmond Amphitheater group through a 20-year grant agreement.

Between the lines: Richmond is riding the high of Iron Blossom Festival, which sold out and saw major acts like Noah Kahan and Hozier headline.

But some residents have sought to delay the new amphitheater due to concerns over noise, parking and historic land preservation.

They raised similar issues over a decade ago over the Folk Festival's amphitheater plans.

Karri Peifer's thought bubble: I wonder if the amphitheater folks tapped the team behind "Richmond Real" to come up with the name.