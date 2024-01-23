Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Virginia Film Office's Powhatan backlot, all set up and ready go. Image: Courtesy of Virginia Film

Richmond is one of the best cities in the nation to live and work as a filmmaker.

Driving the news: Hollywood-based industry publication Moviemaker ranked the best places for moviemakers to live and work in 2024 and Richmond made the cut.

Our fair city came in at No. 10 in the "smaller cities" category, based on the publication's talks with moviemakers, review of state financial incentives, our cost of living and Richmond's overall joy.

Why it matters: When movies and shows film here, they bring jobs, revenue, a cool factor and, most importantly, celebrities to town.

Among the things that make Richmond a great place for filmmakers, per the pub:

The city's restaurant scene, stellar museums, river-driven recreation and proximity to D.C.

The state's 20%-40% tax credit incentive, plus its 3,000-acre backlot in Powhatan (complete with a period farm, wharf and historic jail).

Worth noting: Richmond has made this list a number of times over the years, including 2019-2022, but not last year. So this is a return for RVA.