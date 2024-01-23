The opioid epidemic is costing Virginia billions
The opioid epidemic cost Richmond $408 million, or nearly $1,800 per resident, in 2021.
Why it matters: That's more than any other locality in the state, according to a new report from VCU's Center on Society and Health and the Virginia Department of Health.
The big picture: The financial impact of the crisis in Virginia was more than $5 billion — 43% higher than 2020's estimates.
- Those figures are tallied by how much is spent on lost labor — which can include people who died from opioid-related deaths — health care, crime-related costs and how much is absorbed by families and governments.
By the numbers: Of the $2.6 billion that came directly out of families' pockets statewide, about 20% came from Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.
- The city also had the highest lost labor and health care opioid-related health care costs in the state at more than $277 million and $101 million, respectively.
- In Henrico County, the total cost was more than $274 million, or $822 per person.
- In Chesterfield, it was nearly $254 million, or $683 per resident.
The bottom line: "These shocking estimates underscore the tremendous financial cost of this epidemic, which has a devastating impact on individuals, their families and communities," said Derek Chapman, the center's interim director.
- In 2021, at least six Virginians were dying from an opioid-related overdose every day. Nationally, it was roughly 220 Americans daily.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.