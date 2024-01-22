Where to find free fitness classes in Richmond

Aqua spin is one of the many, many fitness classes folks can take for free. Image: Courstey of Chris Larson

If you're looking to keep your 2024 fitness goals without breaking the bank, your local government might have a deal for you.

Driving the news: From yoga and barre to belly dancing and cardio, city and county parks and recreation departments offer an array of awesome-sounding workout classes.

And the best part is, they're all totally free.

Zoom in: In Henrico, classes for locals include pilates, yoga and kickboxing. Most of Chesterfield's offerings are aimed at seniors, but residents of all ages can find cardio and aerobics classes, plus archery.

And Richmonders will find weekly classes for cardio, zumba and all kinds of aquatics fitness, including aqua drumming and aqua running.

Plus, back for the second year and totally free, is an aqua spin class every Tuesday at 6pm at Richmond's Bellemeade Community Center indoor pool.

"This is the only place in Richmond where you can drop a marine-grade steel bike in the pool and ride it like a spinning bike," lead trainer Genevelyn Steele tells Axios.

Worth noting: Class schedules, offerings and sign up requirements vary by county and type. Hit up their websites to find more on Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond (and Richmond aquatics).