Rep. Abigail Spanberger is out-fundraising Mayor Stoney in the race for governor by nearly $3 million.

Why it matters: Campaign funds partly signal the level of support behind a candidate, and Spanberger's seven-figure haul could give her an early advantage in a hotly contested race.

What's happening: In her campaign's first 48 days, Spanberger reported more than $3.6 million in funds compared to the $760,000 Stoney brought in as of Dec. 31, reports the Times-Dispatch.

$1 million of Spanberger's total comes from her congressional campaign account, while the remaining $2.6 million are from donations.

Campaign manager Sam Signori said the momentum "demonstrates the true, grassroots enthusiasm and energy for Abigail's campaign," which has been endorsed by former Gov. Ralph Northam and several Democratic congressional representatives.

Worth noting: Spanberger had about a three-week head start on the mayor, who announced on Dec. 4. There's still roughly a year and a half left before the Democratic primary expected in spring 2025.

What they're saying: "The mayor is in a strong position 18 months out," said Kevin Zeithaml, senior adviser to Stoney's campaign, to the Times-Dispatch.

Zeithaml also noted Stoney's roughly 100 endorsements, which include former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and prominent Black leaders in the state legislature.

What we're watching: No Republican candidate has officially emerged, but Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares have long been widely expected to run.