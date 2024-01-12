38 mins ago - Real Estate

Virginia's first-time homebuyers are getting older

Age when the majority of residents are homeowners, 2021
Adapted from a Terner Center report; Map: Axios Visuals

It looks like (almost) 40 is the new 30 when it comes to owning a home in Virginia.

Driving the news: The majority of Virginians don't become a homeowner until age 37, according to a recent University of California, Berkeley study.

  • That's seven years later than in 1980, when most Virginians owned their first home by age 30.
  • In 2000, it was 32, per the study

Why it matters: For young people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

The big picture: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have only grown by roughly 13.5% during that same period.

Zoom out: Across the U.S., buyers are anywhere from two to 17 years older than in 1980.

  • Homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don't own a home until 49, per the study.
  • Iowa has the youngest buyers at 29.

The intrigue: Homeownership is still widely cited as a pillar of the American dream.

