Virginia's first-time homebuyers are getting older

Adapted from a Terner Center report; Map: Axios Visuals

It looks like (almost) 40 is the new 30 when it comes to owning a home in Virginia.

Driving the news: The majority of Virginians don't become a homeowner until age 37, according to a recent University of California, Berkeley study.

That's seven years later than in 1980, when most Virginians owned their first home by age 30.

In 2000, it was 32, per the study

Why it matters: For young people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

The big picture: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have only grown by roughly 13.5% during that same period.

Zoom out: Across the U.S., buyers are anywhere from two to 17 years older than in 1980.

Homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don't own a home until 49, per the study.

Iowa has the youngest buyers at 29.

The intrigue: Homeownership is still widely cited as a pillar of the American dream.