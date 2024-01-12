40 mins ago - Food and Drink
Axios Richmond readers say Triple Crossing is the best brewery in the city
Triple Crossing Brewery is the best brewery in town.
What's happening: That's the result of our super fun, weeklong best brewery bracket reader poll.
- It was close, but Triple ultimately took the crown over Ardent Craft Ales in a 60% to 40% vote.
Thanks to the 756 readers who participated in the last round — and all week.
Flashback: The first Triple Crossing opened in 2014 at 113 S. Foushee St. The name is an homage to the trio of pals behind it, and Richmond's rare triple-decker rail crossing.
- Awards soon followed, as did a second location in Fulton Hill, complete with an inhouse pizza kitchen, which made the brewery a destination for more than just beers.
Today, Triple Crossing boasts three locations (duh). Its latest opened in 2022 in Chesterfield — it's biggest and most ambitious yet, complete with a dozen of its brews on tap and a full food menu.
- That means Richmonders have three whole locations to imbibe this best brewery winner's beer.
