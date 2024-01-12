Axios Richmond readers say Triple Crossing is the best brewery in the city

Share on email (opens in new window)

Triple Crossing Brewery is the best brewery in town.

What's happening: That's the result of our super fun, weeklong best brewery bracket reader poll.

It was close, but Triple ultimately took the crown over Ardent Craft Ales in a 60% to 40% vote.

Thanks to the 756 readers who participated in the last round — and all week.

Flashback: The first Triple Crossing opened in 2014 at 113 S. Foushee St. The name is an homage to the trio of pals behind it, and Richmond's rare triple-decker rail crossing.

Awards soon followed, as did a second location in Fulton Hill, complete with an inhouse pizza kitchen, which made the brewery a destination for more than just beers.

Today, Triple Crossing boasts three locations (duh). Its latest opened in 2022 in Chesterfield — it's biggest and most ambitious yet, complete with a dozen of its brews on tap and a full food menu.