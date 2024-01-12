40 mins ago - Food and Drink

Axios Richmond readers say Triple Crossing is the best brewery in the city

Triple Crossing's Fulton location. Image: Courtesy of Michael Simon via Richmond Region Tourism

Triple Crossing Brewery is the best brewery in town.

What's happening: That's the result of our super fun, weeklong best brewery bracket reader poll.

  • It was close, but Triple ultimately took the crown over Ardent Craft Ales in a 60% to 40% vote.
  • Thanks to the 756 readers who participated in the last round — and all week.

Flashback: The first Triple Crossing opened in 2014 at 113 S. Foushee St. The name is an homage to the trio of pals behind it, and Richmond's rare triple-decker rail crossing.

Today, Triple Crossing boasts three locations (duh). Its latest opened in 2022 in Chesterfield — it's biggest and most ambitious yet, complete with a dozen of its brews on tap and a full food menu.

  • That means Richmonders have three whole locations to imbibe this best brewery winner's beer.
