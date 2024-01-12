Rapper Lil Nas X trolled the internet this week claiming he was accepted to Liberty University for biblical studies by former president Jerry Falwell, who died in 2007.

Why it matters: The post prompted Falwell's son, Jerry Falwell Jr. — who was ousted as Liberty's president in 2020 following a sex scandal — to respond.

The PR stunt for Lil Nas X's new single "J CHRIST" (out today) also initially duped some gullible news outlets.

What they're saying: "I know this is a joke but I wouldn't have hesitated to sign that letter for you to enroll," Falwell Jr. said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Don't believe all the lies that have been told the last 3 yrs! No judgment at LU, only grace!"

Catch up quick: In 2021, Liberty was named in a class-action lawsuit brought forth by former and current LGBTQ+ students, who said the university discriminates based on sexuality.