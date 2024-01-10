Vote for Richmond's best brewery: The Final Four

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmond beer lovers don't play.

That was our takeaway from the last round in our beer bracket because it was a landslide win in every category.

What's happening: We've pitted Richmond breweries up against each other in this weeklong reader poll.

Thanks to the nearly 800 readers who have played along each day this week.

Now we're onto the Final Four with Ardent vs. Hardywood and Triple Crossing vs. Starr Hill. Who will win? You decide.

Vote here! Vote is open until 3pm.