Virginia had its highest oyster yield in decades in 2023
Last year was the best in a generation for oyster harvests in the Old Dominion.
What's happening: Around 700,000 bushels of oysters were harvested in Virginia waters in the 2022-2023 season — the highest yield in 35 years, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.
Why it matters: A few decades ago, oyster farming in Virginia was all but dead due to disease and overharvesting.
- The industry was well on its way to a recovery when the pandemic hit, and Virginia oyster farmers saw their sales drop by 95-99%, Virginia Mercury reported.
But it's back, baby.
Today, Virginia is the top-selling oyster state on the East Coast and among the biggest producers in the nation, according to thelatest data from the Department of Agriculture.
By the numbers: Virginia's seafood industry contributes more than $1.1 billion to the state's economy, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
- Oyster sales in the state top $60 million, per USDA.
- And the state boasts around 134 active oyster farms, up from 60 a decade ago.
The bottom line: Oysters are big business in the Old D.
- And more oyster harvests mean more oysters to eat.
