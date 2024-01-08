Virginia had its highest oyster yield in decades in 2023

Indulge in some Virginia oysters, there's plenty to go around. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last year was the best in a generation for oyster harvests in the Old Dominion.

What's happening: Around 700,000 bushels of oysters were harvested in Virginia waters in the 2022-2023 season — the highest yield in 35 years, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Why it matters: A few decades ago, oyster farming in Virginia was all but dead due to disease and overharvesting.

The industry was well on its way to a recovery when the pandemic hit, and Virginia oyster farmers saw their sales drop by 95-99%, Virginia Mercury reported.

But it's back, baby.

Today, Virginia is the top-selling oyster state on the East Coast and among the biggest producers in the nation, according to thelatest data from the Department of Agriculture.

By the numbers: Virginia's seafood industry contributes more than $1.1 billion to the state's economy, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Oyster sales in the state top $60 million, per USDA.

And the state boasts around 134 active oyster farms, up from 60 a decade ago.

The bottom line: Oysters are big business in the Old D.