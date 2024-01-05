The most checked-out books in the Richmond area in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Richmond readers devoured new fiction in 2023 — and female authors, who dominated the most read fiction lists at Richmond-area libraries (save some heavy love for local author David Baldacci in Chesterfield). What's happening: A little look back at what locals read last year, courtesy of your friendly neighborhood public library's year-end wrapped lists.

By the numbers: Locals checked out just over 734,000 items from the Richmond Public Library in 2023.

Chesterfield registered just over 2.7 million checkouts last year.

But Henrico put them both to shame, with nearly 3.7 million checkouts in 2023.

Zoom in: 🤓 Here are the five most checked-out adult fiction books from Richmond-area public libraries last year:

Richmond

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus.

"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin.

"Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver.

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

"Carrie Soto Is Back" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Henrico

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus.

"Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver.

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover.

"Happy Place" by Emily Henry.

"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin.

Chesterfield

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus.

"The Boys from Biloxi" by John Grisham.

"Long Shadows" by David Baldacci.

"Simply Lies" by David Baldacci.

"Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver.

Check out Richmond's and Chesterfield's wrapped lists online at each library to see the tops across all categories (Henrico didn't post theirs).