How to celebrate Dry January 2024 in Richmond

It's Dry January, the annual monthlong nondrinking movement, and it's never been easier for Richmonders to not imbibe. Why it matters: Studies show reducing alcohol consumption even for a month has health benefits, including improved sleep and more energy.

Meanwhile, nearly 19% of Virginians reported excessive drinking in 2022, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and up 1% from 2021.

Driving the news: Across town, restaurants, retailers and even breweries are hosting dry events, mocktail hours or just showcasing their regular booze-free selections.

Worth noting: Most local restaurants with cocktail programs also offer mocktails. If they don't have a formal list, they'll gladly make you one. Just ask!

But if you prefer something more formal, here are a few ways you can explore your sober-curious side in town this month:

🍾 Hit up a nonalcoholic bottle shop

Richmond has two dedicated nonalcoholic bottle shops: Point 5 in Carytown and Ceremony in the Fan.

Both offer massive selections of booze-free liquor (like gin and bourbon alternatives), beer, wine and mixers for folks looking to make mocktails at home.

🍻 Beer-free brews

Last year, Charlottesville-based Three Notch'd Brewing released its very own nonalcoholic beer, Uncool. And today Richmonders can find its full year-round line on tap and in the fridge in its Scott's Addition taproom, including its just out Low Cal IPA, a 40 calorie, booze-free beer.

Or, order some up online — it's 15% off this month with the code "DRYJAN"

Also, Final Gravity Brewing in Lakeside has brought in and is offering for the month the best of the best in national nonalcoholic craft brews.

🍹 Enjoy mocktail hour

Laura Lee's in South Richmond is hosting a Mocktail Happy Hour and Tasting on Jan. 18 from 5-7pm. Point 5 bottle shop will be there, too, talking about the wild world of mocktails. Drinks start at $8.

🍽 Make it a Meal

Celeste Farms in Eastern Henrico is putting together back-to-back mocktail, three-course dinners this month.