How to celebrate Dry January 2024 in Richmond
It's Dry January, the annual monthlong nondrinking movement, and it's never been easier for Richmonders to not imbibe.
Why it matters: Studies show reducing alcohol consumption even for a month has health benefits, including improved sleep and more energy.
- Meanwhile, nearly 19% of Virginians reported excessive drinking in 2022, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and up 1% from 2021.
Driving the news: Across town, restaurants, retailers and even breweries are hosting dry events, mocktail hours or just showcasing their regular booze-free selections.
Worth noting: Most local restaurants with cocktail programs also offer mocktails. If they don't have a formal list, they'll gladly make you one. Just ask!
But if you prefer something more formal, here are a few ways you can explore your sober-curious side in town this month:
🍾 Hit up a nonalcoholic bottle shop
Richmond has two dedicated nonalcoholic bottle shops: Point 5 in Carytown and Ceremony in the Fan.
- Both offer massive selections of booze-free liquor (like gin and bourbon alternatives), beer, wine and mixers for folks looking to make mocktails at home.
🍻 Beer-free brews
Last year, Charlottesville-based Three Notch'd Brewing released its very own nonalcoholic beer, Uncool. And today Richmonders can find its full year-round line on tap and in the fridge in its Scott's Addition taproom, including its just out Low Cal IPA, a 40 calorie, booze-free beer.
- Or, order some up online — it's 15% off this month with the code "DRYJAN"
- Also, Final Gravity Brewing in Lakeside has brought in and is offering for the month the best of the best in national nonalcoholic craft brews.
🍹 Enjoy mocktail hour
Laura Lee's in South Richmond is hosting a Mocktail Happy Hour and Tasting on Jan. 18 from 5-7pm. Point 5 bottle shop will be there, too, talking about the wild world of mocktails. Drinks start at $8.
🍽 Make it a Meal
Celeste Farms in Eastern Henrico is putting together back-to-back mocktail, three-course dinners this month.
- The farm partnered with Point 5 for the events, which include three-courses from the farm chef Ashton Carter and mocktails with each course.
- The dinners are Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 from 4:30-8pm at the Osborne Turnpike farm, Tickets start at $135 a head (not including tip) and feature an optional farm tour and after dinner fire pit lounging.
