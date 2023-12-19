New Year's Eve parties to ring in 2024 in Richmond

We here at Axios Richmond are winding down our year this week, but we want to make sure you're covered for the new year.

What's happening: New Year's Eve parties, everywhere. And we've noticed a theme this year, Richmond seems to want to celebrate any other era other than the 2020s.

So here are some of our favorite era celebrations.

1920s:

The Hof in Scott's Addition has you covered if you want to celebrate like it's still Prohibition times. Their A Gatsby Gala includes live jazz, swing music, circa 1920s cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a swing dance contest.

Tickets start at $75 and include a drink ticket, apps and a midnight champagne toast. Doors open at 8pm.

The '80s:

Get Tight Lounge in the Fan is hosting a NYE 1983 party, featuring live covers of Madonna, Violent Femmes, R.E.M, David Bowie and more.

Tickets are $30 and include a champagne toast. 7:30pm.

The '90s:

It's a '90s New Year at Brambly Park in Scott's, with Geek RVA playing '90s covers and a themed costume contest with a $500 cash prize.

Tickets start at $30. Grab seven of your friends, and for $1,250 you can upgrade to your own private yurt. 9pm.

Hardywood, the Ownby Lane one, is also celebrating the '90s straight through the early aughts with What's Our Age Again, a cover band playing hits from the era.

Tickets are $25 and include a champagne toast. 7pm

The aughts:

River City Roll in Scott's is leaning in the early 2000s with live music from Sold Separately this New Year's Eve. While there is no cover charge, reservations are recommended for indoor and outdoor seating.

Free, but reservations are strongly recommended. 9pm.

The Renaissance:

If you want to go super old school, like 15th century masquerade ball old school, check out: