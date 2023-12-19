55 mins ago - News

Richmond's air quality dropped in 2023 amid wildfires

Air quality index in the Richmond metro area
Data: AirNow; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The 2023 wildfire season more than doubled the previous record for fire-related air pollution in the U.S., report Axios' Will Chase, Erin Davis, Kavya Beheraj and Jared Whalen.

Zoom in: Cumulative fine particle pollution exposure in the Richmond area was 50% higher than average for the area over the past decade.

  • We all probably remember a few super hazy days this summer, but smaller spikes throughout the year largely went unnoticed.

The big picture: It's only going to get worse.

  • Human-caused climate change has lengthened fire seasons, increased the likelihood of fires and strengthened the intensity of fires.

