55 mins ago - News
Richmond's air quality dropped in 2023 amid wildfires
The 2023 wildfire season more than doubled the previous record for fire-related air pollution in the U.S., report Axios' Will Chase, Erin Davis, Kavya Beheraj and Jared Whalen.
Zoom in: Cumulative fine particle pollution exposure in the Richmond area was 50% higher than average for the area over the past decade.
- We all probably remember a few super hazy days this summer, but smaller spikes throughout the year largely went unnoticed.
The big picture: It's only going to get worse.
- Human-caused climate change has lengthened fire seasons, increased the likelihood of fires and strengthened the intensity of fires.
