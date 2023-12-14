Richmond's Pump House got a $100K restoration grant

The Pump House. Image: Courtesy of Friends of the James River Park System

Friends of Pump House, the organization leading the renovation of Richmond's historic Pump House, just landed a $100,000 grant.

Why it matters: Since 2017, the group has been working to restore the gorgeous Victorian Gothic structure to its former 1920s-era event venue glory.

The structure, situated just across the Nickel Bridge, was largely abandoned for nearly a century until Friends formed and started working in earnest to restore it.

The group lost around $35,000 in the Enrichmond Foundation collapse last year, per WTVR.

The Pump House around 1900. Image: Courtesy of Valentine museum

What's happening: The grant (from the Richmond-based Roller-Bottimore Foundation) will be used to finish the restoration of the windows and doors, a spokesperson for the group tells Axios.

"The good news is that it further weather-proofs the building and interior work can begin in earnest. The bad news is that it's going to run about $5 million to properly open it for public events," spokesperson Chris Crews says.

Worth noting: Pump House got $1 million in funding earlier this year, $500,000 secured by Virginia's senators from a federal omnibus spending bill, and another $500,000 from private donations from Historic Richmond, per Richmond Magazine.

Flashback: Pump House was built between 1881 to 1883 to pump water (fully untreated) from the James up to the city's main water supply at the Byrd Park Reservoir — and to serve as an upscale, upstairs dance hall (because Richmond's always going to Richmond).