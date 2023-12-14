4 things to do in Richmond this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you need a break from your mad-dash holiday shopping, there's plenty to do in Richmond this weekend.

👀 Check out "Indigenous Perspectives," a just-opened multimedia exhibition at the Library of Virginia highlighting the experiences (and voices) of the state's tribal communities.

The exhibition includes video interviews with members of the 11 federally and state-recognized Virginia tribes, plus items from the library's collection.

Open every day but Sunday through summer 2024. Free.

🎺 Saturday is No BS! Brass Band's annual canned food drive and show at The Broadberry.

The concert is one of the band's biggest of the year, per Richmond Magazine, and benefits Feed More with lots of canned goods right when they need it.

Tickets start at $16 (plus a can or two); show time is 8pm. Prabir Trio opens

🪩 Southern Railway Taphouse in Shockoe Slip is celebrating Swiftmas on Saturday. It's a completely made up (but awesome sounding) Taylor Swift-themed Christmas party.

DJ Jay Woods will be spinning Taylor Swift, there will be Taylor and Travis lookalikes for photo ops and Swiftie swag for the early birds. 10pm-2am.

💅 Finally, if you haven't seen "Barbie" yet — and still have access to your mom's/brother's/aunt's/ex's Max account — the flick hits the streaming service Friday.