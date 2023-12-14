4 things to do in Richmond this weekend
If you need a break from your mad-dash holiday shopping, there's plenty to do in Richmond this weekend.
👀 Check out "Indigenous Perspectives," a just-opened multimedia exhibition at the Library of Virginia highlighting the experiences (and voices) of the state's tribal communities.
- The exhibition includes video interviews with members of the 11 federally and state-recognized Virginia tribes, plus items from the library's collection.
- Open every day but Sunday through summer 2024. Free.
🎺 Saturday is No BS! Brass Band's annual canned food drive and show at The Broadberry.
- The concert is one of the band's biggest of the year, per Richmond Magazine, and benefits Feed More with lots of canned goods right when they need it.
- Tickets start at $16 (plus a can or two); show time is 8pm. Prabir Trio opens
🪩 Southern Railway Taphouse in Shockoe Slip is celebrating Swiftmas on Saturday. It's a completely made up (but awesome sounding) Taylor Swift-themed Christmas party.
- DJ Jay Woods will be spinning Taylor Swift, there will be Taylor and Travis lookalikes for photo ops and Swiftie swag for the early birds. 10pm-2am.
💅 Finally, if you haven't seen "Barbie" yet — and still have access to your mom's/brother's/aunt's/ex's Max account — the flick hits the streaming service Friday.
