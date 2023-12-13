State auditor says conditions in Virginia's youth psychiatric hospital "abhorrent"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Things have gotten so bad at Virginia's only state-run psychiatric hospital for children that it should be shut down, state auditors concluded in a report released this week.

The facility stands out as the worst among Virginia's nine state-run psychiatric hospitals, per the review by the legislature's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

Why it matters: The document called the hospital an "immediate threat to the health and safety of the patients."

The patients, who generally range in age from 12 to 17, are among the most vulnerable in the state's mental health system.

Most children admitted to the facility are diagnosed with disorders related to trauma, impulse control and depression.

By the numbers: The Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, in Staunton, had the:

Highest rates of violence.

Highest rates of patient self-harm.

Highest rate (and raw number) of substantiated human rights complaints.

Highest use of physical restraints against patients.

What they're saying: Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Manassas, called the numbers "abhorrent" during a meeting reviewing the findings Monday.

"It turns my stomach," he said.

The other side: Nelson Smith, Gov. Youngkin's commissioner of behavioral health, cast the poor performance as a holdover from the Gov. Northam's administration.

He said improvements are already in the works, citing a change in leadership after Youngkin took office and a reduction in the use of restraints this year and staffing improvements.

Of note: Youngkin's administration has no plans to act on the audit's recommendation that the facility be shut down, said John Littel, Youngkin's secretary of health and human resources, per the Times-Dispatch.

Context: Virginia's state-run psychiatric hospitals have been struggling for years.

In 2021, half of the system closed to new admissions, with administrators citing a "dangerous environment where staff and patients are at increasing risk for physical harm."

The big picture: The latest review found those issues have persisted, with state hospitals still operating at or above maximum capacity and struggling to attract and retain staff.

Auditors blamed an array of factors, including a 2014 law that barred state hospitals from refusing patients who are subject to involuntary commitment.

What we're watching: The review suggested a variety of ways the state could divert more patients to private facilities, which are not facing the same overcrowding pressure.