Regulator questions Dominion's plans for new gas power plants

State regulators are pushing back against Dominion Energy's plans to build a fleet of new natural gas plants, including a facility in Chesterfield.

What's happening: An examiner with the State Corporation Commission recommended rejecting Dominion's latest long-range plan because of the new power plants, the Virginia Mercury's Charlie Paullin reports.

The official cited the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which calls for a carbon-free electric grid by 2050.

Catch up fast: Dominion revived plans for a four-turbine gas plant in Chesterfield County this summer, which the utility said would help meet peak demand for energy during especially hot and cold days.

What they're saying: Dominion downplayed the finding, noting the examiner signed off on nearly all of Dominion's submission.

"The only point of contention is 5% or less coming from natural gas," spokesman Aaron Ruby told the Mercury.

The other side: An attorney for the environmental group Clean Virginia applauded the decision for upholding "a presumption against new fossil fuel facilities," per the Mercury.

What's next: The final decision rests with the commissioners of the State Corporation Commission.

The intrigue: Two of three spots on the commission are vacant, but can be filled by new Democratic majorities in the General Assembly when they convene next month.