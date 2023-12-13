Regulator questions Dominion's plans for new gas power plants
State regulators are pushing back against Dominion Energy's plans to build a fleet of new natural gas plants, including a facility in Chesterfield.
What's happening: An examiner with the State Corporation Commission recommended rejecting Dominion's latest long-range plan because of the new power plants, the Virginia Mercury's Charlie Paullin reports.
- The official cited the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which calls for a carbon-free electric grid by 2050.
Catch up fast: Dominion revived plans for a four-turbine gas plant in Chesterfield County this summer, which the utility said would help meet peak demand for energy during especially hot and cold days.
What they're saying: Dominion downplayed the finding, noting the examiner signed off on nearly all of Dominion's submission.
- "The only point of contention is 5% or less coming from natural gas," spokesman Aaron Ruby told the Mercury.
The other side: An attorney for the environmental group Clean Virginia applauded the decision for upholding "a presumption against new fossil fuel facilities," per the Mercury.
What's next: The final decision rests with the commissioners of the State Corporation Commission.
The intrigue: Two of three spots on the commission are vacant, but can be filled by new Democratic majorities in the General Assembly when they convene next month.
