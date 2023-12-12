Dec 12, 2023 - News

Richmond car tax audit flags phony fees for over 66,000 people

Illustration of Benjamin Franklin in a car's rear view mirror, with a dollar-symbol air freshener.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Richmond tacked on erroneous penalties to over 66,000 personal property tax bills last year, per an audit released this week.

What's happening: The city granted residents a two-month extension on the car tax due date last year (because everyone's car tax bill went up by a lot due to supply-chain issues driving up car values), but the billing system didn't get fully updated with the new due date.

  • As a result, 66,057 customers got charged for an extra two months in interest and penalties, the auditors' office found.

What's next: The auditor recommended the finance department refund the fees, and the department agreed, writing it has "completed the plan for remediation."

  • City officials did not respond to a request for comment.

What we're watching: The audit also found addressing issues with bills can take forever.

  • The nearly 10,000 requests received related to personal property taxes in 2022 took an average of 118 days to resolve — far in excess of the department's 60-day target.
