Richmond car tax audit flags phony fees for over 66,000 people

Richmond tacked on erroneous penalties to over 66,000 personal property tax bills last year, per an audit released this week.

What's happening: The city granted residents a two-month extension on the car tax due date last year (because everyone's car tax bill went up by a lot due to supply-chain issues driving up car values), but the billing system didn't get fully updated with the new due date.

As a result, 66,057 customers got charged for an extra two months in interest and penalties, the auditors' office found.

What's next: The auditor recommended the finance department refund the fees, and the department agreed, writing it has "completed the plan for remediation."

City officials did not respond to a request for comment.

What we're watching: The audit also found addressing issues with bills can take forever.