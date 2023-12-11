Richmond to Charlottesville passenger line a step closer to reality
Virginia is a step closer to landing the east-west passenger rail line of its dreams.
What's happening: The project, which would open service between Richmond and Charlottesville, won a $500,000 planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation last week.
- It was among a flurry of major infrastructure announcements impacting Virginia totaling more than $1.7 billion — all part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed by President Biden in 2021.
The big picture: Dubbed the Commonwealth Corridor, the goal is to directly connect Hampton Roads, Richmond, Charlottesville, Roanoke and the New River Valley.
- Currently, all of Virginia's rail lines terminate in D.C., and the only Amtrak connection between Richmond and Charlottesville is provided by bus.
Catch up fast: The idea was first proposed by rail advocates in 2018 and embraced in 2020 by state lawmakers, who agreed to fund an initial feasibility study, per the Virginia Mercury.
- The state estimates that once established, it would take about an hour and a half to travel between Richmond and Charlottesville by train.
Zoom out: It was a big week for trains.
- Other federal grants announced include $1 billion to advance high-speed rail between Richmond and Raleigh and $729 million to double the capacity of Long Bridge, the only rail link between Virginia and D.C.
- The state also landed several additional smaller awards, including $500,000 to study extending Amtrak service to Bristol and $500,000 to begin offering daily service between D.C. and Staunton.
