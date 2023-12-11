Richmond to Charlottesville passenger line a step closer to reality

Share on email (opens in new window)

Virginia is a step closer to landing the east-west passenger rail line of its dreams.

What's happening: The project, which would open service between Richmond and Charlottesville, won a $500,000 planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation last week.

It was among a flurry of major infrastructure announcements impacting Virginia totaling more than $1.7 billion — all part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed by President Biden in 2021.

The big picture: Dubbed the Commonwealth Corridor, the goal is to directly connect Hampton Roads, Richmond, Charlottesville, Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Currently, all of Virginia's rail lines terminate in D.C., and the only Amtrak connection between Richmond and Charlottesville is provided by bus.

Catch up fast: The idea was first proposed by rail advocates in 2018 and embraced in 2020 by state lawmakers, who agreed to fund an initial feasibility study, per the Virginia Mercury.

The state estimates that once established, it would take about an hour and a half to travel between Richmond and Charlottesville by train.

Zoom out: It was a big week for trains.