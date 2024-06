Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals Filling up your gas tank in Richmond is getting more affordable, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel. Driving the news: The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.09 as of this month, nearly 30 cents below the national average and down one whole shiny quarter from what locals were paying last month, according to GasBuddy.

🪙 Just think of all the gumball machine loot you can buy with that savings.

Why it matters: An estimated 55.4 million Americans are expected to hit the road this week, the vast majority via gas-powered cars, according to AAA.

What they're saying: "Average gas prices have plummeted in all 50 states in the weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, with $2.99 prices spreading like wildfire just in time for the start of the holiday season," Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said in a statement.