Nov 14, 2023 - Business
Richmond's private high schools ranked
Here's some fuel for competitive local parents: Education data group Niche released a new ranking of the Richmond area's top private high schools for 2024.
Why it matters: More local parents may be considering private high schools since the city changed its specialty schools admissions process to make it more reflective of the broader student population.
How it works: Niche bases its rankings on a weighted mix of information like student and parent reviews, Department of Education data, test scores and surveys.
Here are the top 10 local private high schools, according to Niche, along with their high school tuition costs:
- #1: The Steward School ($30,370).
- #2. St. Christopher's ($26,350).
- #3: Collegiate ($29,630).
- #4: St. Catherine's ($30,750).
- #5: Trinity Episcopal ($27,700).
- #6: Richmond Academy ($8,700).
- #7: Saint Gertrude ($19,456).
- #8: Veritas ($15,500).
- #9: Millwood ($16,300).
- #10: Landmark Christian ($5,000).
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.