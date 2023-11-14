How common all-cash home sales are in the Richmond area
Low inventory and bidding wars aren't the only things making it harder to buy a house in the post-pandemic Richmond market.
What's happening: Just over a quarter of all home buys in the Richmond area were with cash last year, compared to 18.6% in 2019.
- Of those, investors made up 8.8% of Richmond-area cash sales in 2022, (compared with 7% in 2019,) while cash-paying individuals accounted for 16.5%, according to ATTOM, a real estate data firm.
Why it matters: Cash-rich buyers scooped up homes across the country during the pandemic, sidelining many first-timers.
- That trend has continued into 2023, according to Redfin.
Zoom in: In metro Richmond, area code 23225 (Woodland Heights to Stratford Hills) saw some of the biggest share of cash sales — 44% last year, according to the Post using Redfin data.
- Followed by 42% in Hanover County's 23069.
The big picture: One in three U.S. homes sold in 2022 were bought in cash, per ATTOM.
- Nearly 10% of those were sold to investors, while a quarter went to families and individuals.
Threat level: "Wall Street has come for the starter home," the New York Times reports.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.