How common all-cash home sales are in the Richmond area

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: ATTOM; Note: Companies include LLCs, corporations and other entities. Individuals include personal trusts; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios Low inventory and bidding wars aren't the only things making it harder to buy a house in the post-pandemic Richmond market. What's happening: Just over a quarter of all home buys in the Richmond area were with cash last year, compared to 18.6% in 2019.

Of those, investors made up 8.8% of Richmond-area cash sales in 2022, (compared with 7% in 2019,) while cash-paying individuals accounted for 16.5%, according to ATTOM, a real estate data firm.

Why it matters: Cash-rich buyers scooped up homes across the country during the pandemic, sidelining many first-timers.

That trend has continued into 2023, according to Redfin.

Zoom in: In metro Richmond, area code 23225 (Woodland Heights to Stratford Hills) saw some of the biggest share of cash sales — 44% last year, according to the Post using Redfin data.

Followed by 42% in Hanover County's 23069.

The big picture: One in three U.S. homes sold in 2022 were bought in cash, per ATTOM.

Nearly 10% of those were sold to investors, while a quarter went to families and individuals.

Threat level: "Wall Street has come for the starter home," the New York Times reports.