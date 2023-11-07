Richmond begins repaving Scott's Addition

Newly paved roads and sidewalks, raised crosswalks and bike lanes are coming to Scott's Addition.

Driving the news: The city last week began repaving parts of Scott's Addition as part of a $1.2 million improvement project that will also bring other pedestrian- and bike-friendly amenities to Richmond's hottest entertainment district.

Why it matters: Residents can expect road closures plus intermittent no parking zones during construction, weekdays from 9am-6pm through Dec. 15.

Zoom in: Nearly all of Scott's Addition from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Bellville and Broad to Patton will be repaved, with the exception of around six blocks due to ongoing development construction, DPW director Bobby Vincent said at a recent Second District Community meeting.

Meanwhile, bike lanes will be added to the following streets, DPW tells Axios:

Marshall.

Moore.

Norfolk.

Sheppard.

And ADA-compliant, raised crosswalks will be added on Roseneath, Clay and Leigh streets.

Worth noting: The Scott's Addition development boom over the last decade is the reason it has taken the city so long to repave the roads in the former industrial district, Vincent said at the Second District meeting.