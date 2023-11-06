Amtrak's Staples Mill station gets a glow-up, sort of

Amtrak's Staples Mill station has a whole new look.

What's happening: Amtrak just completed its two-month long renovation of the Henrico train station that brought in new, more comfortable seating, updated bathrooms and a refresh of the walls and floor, a spokesperson for Amtrak tells Axios.

Why it matters: Staples Mill is the busiest station in Virginia, per Amtrak, but the interior hadn't been updated since it opened in 1975 and still had a very Brady, 1970s vibe.

Inside the station last year. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Flashback: The nearly-50-year-old station got parking lot enhancements in 2018 that more than doubled the capacity and added bike racks and ride-share/taxi parking.

Be smart: Staples Mill was built by Amtrak as a replacement for Broad Street Station, the city's central train stop for 56 years that's now home to the Science Museum of Virginia.