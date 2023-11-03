Virginia plans to move offices out of James Monroe Building in Richmond

The state is in the market for up to 170,000 square feet of downtown office space.

What's happening: Plans to vacate the aged and ugly James Monroe Building are inching forward.

State of play: Gov. Youngkin's administration canceled plans to build a replacement office building on Main Street across from the lottery building. It reasoned that leasing existing space might be cheaper given high post-COVID vacancy rates.

Officials put that theory to the test over the last few months, seeking proposals from the private sector for replacement office space "within walking distance to Capitol Square."

The latest: The response deadline was early September, but officials say they're still weighing their options. Those also could include "the consolidation of existing space and the use of available space in executive branch buildings."