Inlight returns to the Arts District and more to do in Richmond this weekend
InLight — 1708 Gallery's annual public contemporary art exhibit — is this weekend, and it's back in the Arts District.
- For the past 16 years, the event has worked with artists to create light-based art projects in various mediums, each year at a different location.
This year's theme is "Reflection and Refraction" and participating artists have created illuminating pieces that contemplate the history of downtown Richmond.
Details: Friday and Saturday from 7-11pm on both nights along the 200-400 blocks of West Broad Street. Admission is free. Food trucks plus wine and beer vendors will be in a food court on-site.
- The festivities kick off with lantern making and a lantern parade on Friday at 7pm.
Bonus picks: 🫧 The Byrd's Big LeBYRDski Fest is Saturday. Per usual, the event kicks off with a Bathrobe Bar Crawl through Carytown at 2:30pm, followed by "The Big Lebowski '' on the big screen at The Byrd. Tickets are $20.
🍻 Hops in the Park is at Henricus Historical Park on Saturday, noon-6pm with craft beer, food trucks and live music. Free.
👙 Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour is rolling its pink, merch-stuffed van into Short Pump Town Center on Saturday from 10am to 7pm (near Crate and Barrel).
